Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Is your license plate peeling or damaged? Is it illegible? Well in the state of Pennsylvania you can get a free replacement.

To streamline this process, state representatives have been holding license plate events this year. State Rep. Bob Merski held an event May 31 at the AAA Erie office. State Rep. Jake Banta held an event at the Stancliff Hose Company in Waterford on Aug. 7.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro held an event on Aug. 18 at his district office in Millcreek, and will be holding one again on Sept. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kmart Plaza on West 26th Street and Sterrettania Road in Millcreek.

Erie residents will be able to bring their license plates to the event to be checked by an officer with the Millcreek Township Police Department. The officer will determine if the license plate needs replaced.

According to PennDOT, a license plate is deemed illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity.

Residents should bring their license plate, driver’s license and vehicle registration card to the event. It is a free event. No registration is required.

Click here for more information on replacing your license plate in Pennsylvania.