Licensed liquor establishments reminded to require masks and follow social distancing

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) reminds licensed liquor establishments and patrons to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Updated guidance was issued to businesses in the restaurant and retail industry on June 17th in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses conducting in-person operations are demanded to require all customers to wear masks when entering, exiting, or traveling throughout the establishment. All employees are also required to wear masks at all times.

In addition, a distance of six feet needs to be between people seated at tables, and physical barriers are needed between booths that are back to back.

Maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas also need to be posted and enforced.

An average of 1,500 compliance checks are completed daily. Businesses not following these practices could face penalties including include a fine of up to $1,000 and possible suspension and/or revocation of the liquor license. Licensees are reminded that any person who violates the Liquor Code may be charged criminally with a misdemeanor.

Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the BLCE at 1-800-932-0602. You can also click here to report violations through the BLCE’s online complaint form.