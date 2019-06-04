Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s wife spoke to students at Strong Vincent Middle School

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s wife was in Erie on Tuesday speaking with students at Strong Vincent Middle School.

Gisele Fetterman says she was in town for an event and wanted to stop by the school and get to know the students. She spoke with them about her time as a child in Brazil and what it was like immigrating into the US.

The students also got a chance to ask Second Lady Fetterman about her work in non-profits and politics.

“They were amazing, they were such great kids and I’m looking forward to following what they’re doing because they have really great ideas. They were so compassionate and to see that a young age is really wonderful and special,” said Fetterman.