Life long Erie resident celebrates 100th birthday

Friends and family members gathered at Outback Steakhouse for a special birthday as a Millcreek man turns 100 years young.

Edward Hammerman celebrated the century mark. A life long Erie resident, Hammerman spent his time visiting the Hammerman house, which was on the site of the current Glenwood YMCA.

When it was time to move, Hammerman and two friends built the house he has lived in ever since.

Hammerman credits his long life to avoiding many vices, including smoking, but he couldn’t avoid all of them.

“I would still pass it. I really don’t care to drink really. I do like women,” said Edward Hammerman, Celebrating 100th Birthday.

Hammerman admits that he can’t do everything he used to, but said all in all it hasn’t been too bad.