LIFE-NWPA expands senior services

The Department of Human Services (DHS) announced a 14-county expansion for the LIFE program in the Commonwealth last week.

LIFE-NWPA will be expanding services in four of those additional counties – Clearfield, Jefferson, Cameron and Elk – growing its existing service area of Erie, Clarion, Crawford, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) is a managed care program that provides a comprehensive, all-inclusive package of medical and supportive services. The program is known nationally as the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). LIFE-NWPA is the option to Consumer Health Choices (CHC) for those 55 years or older that need nursing home care but wish to remain at home to safely live independently while receiving services and supports that meet the health and personal needs of the individual.

Mark Gusek, CEO of LIFE-NWPA said “Since 2007 we have nurtured the LIFE program in order to reach as many seniors that wish to stay in their homes as they grow older” Gusek goes on to say “With the expansion, a Pilot education program, and the confidence the Commonwealth has in all LIFE Programs throughout the state to stand side by side with the roll out of CHC’s Managed Care Organizations (MCO) shows LIFE-NWPA’s and the Commonwealth’s commitment to delivering quality home and community based care to our elderly Pennsylvanians.”

Application for the zip code expansion was filed today (9/27/19) with CMS for Jefferson and Elk counties, which will initially be served out of the Clarion LIFE-NWPA Center, and talks have begun with Primary Health Network for available space in their building in Punxsutawney.

In addition to the four county expansion, LIFE-NWPA is spearheading a pilot program for LIFE program Education with the Office of Long-term Living (OLTL) and its Independent Enrollment Broker (IEB), Maximus, to coordinate in-person personal care consultations to ensure seniors in northwest PA are receiving the best managed care services for their individual needs.

“This is an exciting time for the LIFE program. With the program’s recent expansion into 14 additional counties across the state, and increasing awareness through the pilot, we all look forward to the continued growth of Pennsylvania’s LIFE program.” Kevin Hancock, Deputy Secretary, Office of Long-Term Living

For more information about LIFE-NWPA visit www.lifenwpa.org.