LIFE-NWPA to open new LIFE Center in former General Tire building on West 12th Street

LIFE-Northwestern Pennsylvania (LIFE-NWPA) has announced plans to construct their new LIFE Center in the former General Tire building between Peach and Sassafras on West 12th Street.

LIFE-NWPA is a part of the national Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and is a Home and Community Based Service (HCBS) model option designated by The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as an alternative option to nursing home care.

Seniors, who would otherwise be residing a skilled nursing facility, are cared for in the comfort of their own homes with the support of the LIFE-NWPA team.

The LIFE Center will also house a medical clinic and some administrative offices.

The new site at 121 West 12th Street is anticipated for completion by Thanksgiving of this year. Until then, LIFE-NWPA’s current location at 149 West 22nd Street remains open and in full service.

“LIFE-NWPA has been successfully providing preventative and holistic healthcare to seniors in the Erie community since 2008. We are looking forward to continued work with our community, social service agencies and medical providers so our Erie community may continue to be a top leader in senior healthcare,” stated Marcie Campbell, Director of Marketing for LIFE-NWPA. “Our relationships and collaboration with other service providers are why seniors, who choose LIFE-NWPA, have such a high success rate of aging in their own home and being able to avoid nursing home placement and hospital admissions.”

With LIFE-NWPA, seniors are able to stay in their own homes with needed services that may include, but are not limited to, skilled care and in-home nursing, wound care, on-call nursing, and therapy as well as medications(no donut hole), medical supplies, home care, personal care, meals, transportation, a day center for socialization, support for caregivers, transportation to and from medical appointments, day center, and maybe even grocery or department stores and so much more.

Campbell added that the LIFE program “provides the vast majority of our participants with most of these services based on need at absolutely no cost to them. This means no premiums, co-pays, out of pocket costs, or deductibles.”

To learn more about the LIFE program and the Erie County LIFE Center call 1-844-456-5433, email info@lifenwpa.org, or visit www.lifenwpa.org.