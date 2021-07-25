Lifeguards at Presque Isle hear from guest speaker as part of training

Lifeguards at Presque Isle learned some important lessons on integrity and responsibility from a very special guest on Sunday afternoon.

This guest has a special connection to our area.

As part of the lifeguard training, lifeguards heard from Robert Frick who served in the United States Navy for nearly four decades.

Frick also used to be a lifeguard at Presque Isle. He said that lifeguarding is a great way to start off your career because it teaches you important life lessons and characteristics.

“They are in a position of responsibility and they can either take that lightly or they can make that the most serious thing that they are doing on the safety and lines of the people on Presque Isle,” said Robert Frick, Guest Speaker.

These sessions are a part of a lifeguards eighty hours of training.

