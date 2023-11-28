A new local business is now open on West 26th Street and it’s conveniently located right across from Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Saint Vincent Hospital.

Lashawn McKinney is a local nurse and the owner of Life Demanding Moments — a store that sells scrubs and other supplies for nurses.

McKinney said she is hoping hospital staff from AHN and others check out what her store has to offer.

She added it’s important for nurses to be comfortable as they often work long hours and that the store carries a variety of brands and sizes for both men and women.

“Everyone in the community here is very friendly, a lot of my nurse friends, my CNA friends, just everybody that I’ve come in contact with our in the field in the trenches. Everyone is being very supportive at this point, so I couldn’t ask for a better spot to be in,” said McKinney.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 263 West 26th St.