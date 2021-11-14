Light snow continues overnight into Monday

Erie, PA (WJET) – The precipitation is the result of a fast moving clipper low that will move through Sunday night. By Monday, the clipper low will have shifted east ushering much cooler air over the relatively warm Great Lakes. There will be occasional lake effect snow and rain showers through out Monday, along with a gusty wind shifting into the northwest.

Here is the latest snowfall projections through Monday. The highest totals will be in the higher elevations and on grassy surfaces. It is also worth noting that soil temperatures are still pretty warm and that will make it easier for the snow that does accumulate to melt quickly. As you can see, only a trace to a slushy 1-2 inches is expected near Erie and the shoreline. The higher amounts will be south and east of I-90 where 2-4 inches is possible. There could be a few localized higher amounts well to the south and east of Erie and over the higher elevations to the East.

Snowfall projections through Monday.

The forecast on Monday will be gray, damp and chilly, with light wet snow and rain showers near the lake. The rain and wet snow showers will taper through Monday night as the atmosphere dries out. Right now, Tuesday and Wednesday looks mainly dry, with a surge of milder air, with highs flirting with 60° again on Wednesday.