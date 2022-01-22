Light snow will be around on Sunday

Erie, PA (WJET) – After the coldest night of the season, the focus will now shift to some light snow and areas of lake effect snow through the 1st half of Sunday. Here’s a look at some of the coldest temperatures from Saturday morning.

Low temperatures from Saturday morning.

There is a winter weather advisory for Erie county, Ashtabula county and Chautauqua county through late Sunday. A combination of a clipper system and lake effect snow could make travel difficult on Sunday.

Winter weather advisory.

Most areas will see anywhere from 2-4 inches through Sunday. There could be locally 3-8 inches in sustained areas of lake effect snow, especially near I-90 and in the lake effect snow belts through Sunday afternoon. Snow tapers by Sunday evening. It will turn much colder again, with some brief clearing Sunday night into Monday, before another round of light snow returns by late Monday.

Snowfall forecast by late Sunday afternoon.

