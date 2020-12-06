“Light up Youngsville” event looks to spread holiday cheer in Youngsville community

The streets of Youngsville were all decked out with lights as the community came together to spread some holiday cheer from their vehicles.

The community hosting the Light Up Youngsville event Saturday night. The event was a drive-thru theme with plenty of “stay in your car” stops along the way, including a live nativity and carolers.

Santa Claus also made an appearance!

“The kids need a little Christmas, the adults need a little Christmas. It’s a good opportunity to get the kids out to see Santa and the lights, to get elderly people out to safely see the lights and get some Christmas spirit.” said Judy Kuzminski.

Residents could also take part in a house decorating contest, with prizes given to the winners.