Lightning is believed to have started a garage fire in Millcreek Township.

Calls for the fire went out just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4800 block of Wolf Road.

According to a firefighter on scene, lightning may have struck a nearby tree before potentially sparking an underground wire which led to the garage.

No injuries have been reported, but the structure is heavily damaged.

An official cause is still under investigation.

