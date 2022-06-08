The Tom Ridge Environmental Center has a new exhibit showcasing the power and uniqueness of mother nature.

During a storm in December, one of the beaches on Presque Isle State Park was struck by lightning which created fulgurite, a rare and glassy mineral formed when lightning discharges into sand.

The fully intact fulgurite fragments were then used to make the display.

“Really to showcase to folks how unique and how special of a natural phenomenon and how rare it is to find something like this here at Presque Isle,” said Brian Gula, Presque Isle State Park.

The display also has information on how fulgurite is formed and its composition.