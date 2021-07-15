Lightning strike causes damage along Arcadia Avenue in Millcreek Township

Another storm blows through the area with lightning knocking out a utility pole in Millcreek.

Firefighters were called to the 2800 block of Arcadia Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Initial reports indicated lightning had struck a pole and brought down the power lines.

According to Erie County 911, the same strike was responsible for a reported tree branch into a house.

There were no reports of injuries or any serious damage. According to Penelec’s website, nearby homes should have their power back by 11:30 p.m.

