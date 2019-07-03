Lights Over Lake Erie 2019

For the 2nd year in a row “Lights Over Lake Erie” will paint the Bayfront sky with color.

Lights Over Lake Erie once again is bringing out people to celebrate independence day. There will be live music, great food, and good people. Tim Sedney is one of the owners of Woody’s, Rum Runners, and The Cove. He said he’s prepared for the big crowds. Restaurant and bars will have extra food, staff, and security. “When you have a beautiful night like this there’s no other place to be than the Bayfront,” said Sedney.

Parking will be limited at the Bayfront so make sure you give yourself extra time before heading down to see the fireworks.