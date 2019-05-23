‘Lights Over Lake Erie’ to return July 3rd, thanks, in part, to Mercyhurst University

In less than 24 hours, the weekend marking the unofficial start to summer begins and today, an exciting announcement; fireworks will return to Erie’s bay front for ‘Lights Over Lake Erie’ on July 3rd.

This is the second year for the event after the city decided to join forces with Mercyhurst University.

Mayor Joe Schember says, “It creates a great community event that people from all over the region not just the city are down on our bay front, which is one of our greatest assets, and they get to see these incredible fireworks. It’s a great experience and the fact that the simulcast with the radio with music; it makes it an incredible experience.”

Mercyhurst University’s President made the announcement with the mayor this morning.

‘Lights Over Lake Erie’ will be launched from the bicentennial tower at 10; again, this will be on July 3rd.