LIHEAP applications now open

Assistance to heat your home is once again available this season.

LIHEAP provides financial support for low income families. If you have fallen behind on your utility bills, or even before you do, dial 211 for assistance.

The minimum cash benefit available is $200. The maximum is $1000 if you qualify.

LIHEAP applications opened on November 2nd and end April 9th, 2021.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) launched its annual “Prepare Now” winter heating campaign today.

As part of this year’s Prepare Now campaign, the PUC is urging utilities to work even more closely with households and businesses:

Encouraging income-qualified consumers to apply for assistance programs – All eligible consumers, especially those who may not have been reached in past years, should apply for assistance from programs designed to help make energy bills more affordable, including Customer Assistance Programs, Low Income Usage Reduction Programs (LIURPs) and budget billing.



– All eligible consumers, especially those who may not have been reached in past years, should apply for assistance from programs designed to help make energy bills more affordable, including Customer Assistance Programs, Low Income Usage Reduction Programs (LIURPs) and budget billing. Reminding households about LIHEAP funds – Grants under the LIHEAP or Hardship Funds may be available to assist struggling families. The new LIHEAP season begins on Nov. 2, 2020.



– Grants under the LIHEAP or Hardship Funds may be available to assist struggling families. The new LIHEAP season begins on Nov. 2, 2020. Exercising flexibility and leniency – When establishing payment arrangement plans for all consumers, consideration should be given to circumstances such as lost or reduced income, extended illness of a household member, or increased household size and accompanying expenses.



– When establishing payment arrangement plans for all consumers, consideration should be given to circumstances such as lost or reduced income, extended illness of a household member, or increased household size and accompanying expenses. Educating consumers – Information about conservation and ways to reduce energy usage should be made available to all consumers.



– Information about conservation and ways to reduce energy usage should be made available to all consumers. Enhancing charitable support – Increasing corporate donations to and fundraising for utility hardship funds and other community-based programs can assist consumers who need help paying their utility bills.

The income limit for the LIHEAP program is 150% of the Federal Poverty Limit. For a household of three, this would be $32,580 gross income per year and for a household of four would be $39,300 per year.

You can apply online at www.LIHEAPhelps.com, by mail by downloading an application at www.compass.state.pa.us, by phone or in person at your local county assistance office.