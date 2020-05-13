Limousine business opens east side facility, bringing new job opportunities

A new business means new job opportunities.

Even after facing some hardships due to COVID-19, one business has moved into the City of Erie.

Chelsey Withers was live this afternoon from La Grand Elite Limousine with a look at what the business does.

Not only is the business looking to take people around in vehicles, but they are also manufacturing them. The business moved over to East 12th Street and the owner explained that this move comes after growth.

Once things begin to reopen, this business will look to bring in both full and part time jobs.

Some different aspects of the company include transporting groups for events and creating vehicles that can be sent across the country.

These trying times are impacting the transportation industry, but this business is utilizing other local businesses to help create their vehicles.

The new job opportunities will include manufacturers, marketing personnel and some auto body positions.

While heading towards what normally would be the busy season, the business is looking to get creative.

The hope is to bring in people for new positions within the next few months.