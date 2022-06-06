The anniversary of D-Day is being remembered at the Lincoln Community Center Library in Fairview.

Richard Arthur shared how manufacturing companies in and around Erie contributed to D-Day.

Those companies included Willy’s and General Electric.

Arthur also spoke about the people who played an important role in Normandy 78 years ago.

Arthur said that it is important to remember history so American stories don’t get lost.

“We have to do what we can to generate discussion, promote reading, promote scholarship and interest in our past because that defines to a great degree who we are,” said Richard Arthur Curator, Eagle Hotel in Waterford.

The talk on Monday was a Jefferson Educational Society program.