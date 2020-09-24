Lincoln Elementary School named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020

Erie’s Lincoln Elementary School has been named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized 367 schools today as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

“We’re extremely proud of the staff at Lincoln for receiving this honor,” Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito said. “They have been working very hard to improve test scores and definitely deserve this recognition.”

The Education Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates.

Lincoln Principal Carla Johnson said the entire school community should feel proud of the recognition. Closing the achievement gap takes time, focused effort by the entire staff, and the ability to meet students where they are, she said.

“We are providing high level instruction to all students using kid-friendly language,” Johnson said.

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13. Winning schools will receive plaques and flags via mail.