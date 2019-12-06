Line items vetoed discussed on Erie County Council’s agenda Thursday night

The Erie County budget and the push for the community college were on the agenda for County Council.

The members taking a look at the two line-items vetoed by Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper in the 2020 budget proposal. Those items would use funds from gaming revenue to bolster the community college committee in their proposal during a scheduled public hearing with the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Council considers the money as insurance to get through the application process, saying the funds will be replaced after a decision is made by the state on the standalone school.

“The money can’t be released without the approval of the County Executive,” said Carl Anderson, Erie County Councilman. “The money wouldn’t be released without the approval of council and it wouldn’t be released without agreement of the community college committee.”

County Council will hold a vote on overriding Dahlkemper’s veto during a meeting next Tuesday.