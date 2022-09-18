(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County residents should drive with caution this week as PennDOT will be painting lines throughout the city and county.

Night line painting is scheduled to take place the week of Sept. 19 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on various roads throughout the City of Erie. Another line painting crew will be working daytime hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. throughout northern Erie County.

So what should you do when you come across line painting crews?

Stay back at least 500 feet from the equipment.

Don’t drive on wet paint lines.

Don’t pass the trucks in a paint train.

Be patient as the paint truck will pull over periodically to let traffic pass.

Weather effects how quickly line paint will dry. Under ideal temperatures and humidity, the average time for the paint to dry is 90 to 120 seconds. During the early spring and late fall, it can take several more minutes for the paint to completely dry.

PennDOT says drivers are responsible for operating their vehicles within the roadway lines and for following all warning and advisory signs. Additional information on the statewide line painting effort is available on PennDOT’s website, www.penndot.pa.gov.