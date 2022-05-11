The line-up for the Eight Great Tuesdays concert series has been announced.

Once again, the series will feature something for just about all musical tastes. Eight Great Tuesdays will begin on July 5 with the “Erie All Stars.” That will be followed by the Zach Brown Tribute Band.

July 19 is Blues on the Bayfront with “King Solomon Hicks.”

Then it’s Erie’s own “Concrete Castles,” Vancouver-Based Celtic-Rock group “The Town Pants,” Latin Fusion “Buffalo Rose” from Pittsburgh, and the Springsteen Tribute “Bruce in the USA.”

All the shows will take place at Liberty Park beginning at 6:30 p.m.