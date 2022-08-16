On Aug. 15, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are closed.

One of those communities is Linesville, where borough employees have been picking up trash on Tuesday afternoon.

We have been keeping up with the story and took a visit to Linesville for the latest.

In Linesville, the borough is taking the trash cleanup into their own hands.

Following the recent closure announcement from Raccoon Refuse, Public Works staff members in Linesville have been working all day to pick up trash around the community.

We caught up with employees just as they were finishing up for the day. These employees told us while it’s been a lot of work, they feel great about the progress that they have made on Tuesday.

Moving forward, Linesville is having an emergency meeting on Tuesday night at the borough office at 6 p.m. where they will discuss a more permanent solution to the issues at hand.

