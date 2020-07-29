Lineup announced for Jefferson Educational Society’s Global Summit XII

We now know the lineup for the 12th annual Global Summit, a list that includes former President George W. Bush.

The Jefferson Educational Society made the decision to hold the summit in person and not virtually.

The two week event does not have set dates yet, as organizers will keep an eye on the COVID-19 pandemic situation before deciding.

“Most of our audience is an older audience, so we will not hold the Global Summit unless it is absolutely safe to do so.” said Ferki Ferati, President of the Jefferson Educational Society.

Besides President Bush, other notable speakers include historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, National Constitution Center president Jeffrey Rosen, and three former Presidential Chiefs of Staff.