Lineup announced for this summer’s 814 Day Music Festival

Live music festivals are making a comeback in Erie. Officials with the City of Erie announcing plans for this summer’s 814 Day.

On Friday, the lineup was announced for the citywide 814 Day Music Festival, followed by a live performance in Perry Square. Mayor Joe Schember promising that August 14th will be a great day for the Erie community.

“What we’re doing is five different parks east and west and right here in Perry Square will be one. There will be performances Mayor Schember said.

The locations include Bayview Park, Griswold Park, Perry Square, Rodger Young Park and Washington Park. The announcement was followed by a live acoustic set by a local artist.

The return to live performances is not only important to the community, but also to local musicians.

“Just getting out there and playing, like I said, summertime, a lot of us musicians can play 3-4 times a week and we’re just excited to get back to doing it.” said Jesse James Weston, a local musician.

Weston says it’s rewarding to be able to perform again.

“Erie is a hot spot for live music in the summer and it’s just nice to be out here on a nice day, a breeze and the sun is shining.” Weston said.

Aaron Loncki, Event Coordinator for the festival, says after a tough summer last year, 814 Day 2021 will give local artists the opportunity to do what they love.

“A lot of work goes into this, but it’s all worth it because live performances and getting artists and production crews a paycheck is really important to us.” Loncki said.

Leading up to 814 Day, there is a bucket list challenge of activities that families can do in Erie. You can click here to learn more as well as see the lineup for this year’s festival.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list