Linked by Pink has been providing financial and emotional support to breast cancer patients and their families in Erie for 15 years and Sunday, they held one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

It was their 12th annual Linked by Pink bowling tournament at Rolling Meadow Lanes Bowling.

Between the teams competing, large auction table, and raffles organizers said that they hoped to raise $15,000 this year to mark 15 years serving the community.

“Some of these teams have been with us all 12 years. So right there just shows that support for us and wants us to just keep going. We couldn’t ask for a better community here just supporting us and what we do to help those navigating this new journey,” said Amy Kelso, executive director for Linked by Pink.

Linked by Pink is approaching a huge personal milestone, coming close do donating half of $1 million given back to the community since 2009.