List: 2021 Most Endangered Properties in Erie County

Preservation Erie has announced the list of the most endangered properties in Erie County.

Following a public nomination process, Preservation Erie has created a list of the 2021 Most Endangered Properties in Erie County.

The following nine properties face immediate threat of demolition, functional obsolescence, or neglect and slow decline:

  1. The former Greyhound Bus Terminal, North Park Row, Erie PA
  2. Continental Rubber Works Building, the block of W 20th and Liberty, Erie PA
  3. 59 W Main Street, North East PA
  4. Burton School, 1661 Buffalo Rd, Erie PA
  5. Irving School, 2310 Plum St, Erie PA
  6. Manchester Road/Swanville School, Rt 20 and Manchester Rd, Fairview PA
  7. Joshua C. Thornton House, W Lake Rd, Fairview Twp, PA
  8. Short Street Row Houses, 214, 216, 216 ½ Short Street, Erie PA
  9. East Erie Turners, 829 Parade Street, Erie PA

You can find more information at preservationerie.org

