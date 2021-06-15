List: 2021 Most Endangered Properties in Erie County

Preservation Erie has announced the list of the most endangered properties in Erie County.
Following a public nomination process, Preservation Erie has created a list of the 2021 Most Endangered Properties in Erie County.
The following nine properties face immediate threat of demolition, functional obsolescence, or neglect and slow decline:
- The former Greyhound Bus Terminal, North Park Row, Erie PA
- Continental Rubber Works Building, the block of W 20th and Liberty, Erie PA
- 59 W Main Street, North East PA
- Burton School, 1661 Buffalo Rd, Erie PA
- Irving School, 2310 Plum St, Erie PA
- Manchester Road/Swanville School, Rt 20 and Manchester Rd, Fairview PA
- Joshua C. Thornton House, W Lake Rd, Fairview Twp, PA
- Short Street Row Houses, 214, 216, 216 ½ Short Street, Erie PA
- East Erie Turners, 829 Parade Street, Erie PA
You can find more information at preservationerie.org
