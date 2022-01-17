List: Local closings and two hour delays for January 18th

Here is a list of the local schools and care centers that have announced a two hour delay on Tuesday January 18th:
- ABC Childcare
- Crawford Central School District
- Edinboro University
- Erie First Christian Academy
- Kane Area School District
- Leadership Christian Academy
- Mercy Hilltop Center
- North East School District
- Union City School District
- Warren County School District
The following areas have announced closures for Tuesday January 18th:
- Bethel Christian School Flexible Learning Day
- Booker T. Washington Center
- Erie Rise Leadership Academy
- Kent State University at Ashtabula
- MLK Daycare Center
- New Horizons Daycare Center
- RB Wiley Charter School
- Rainbow Child Center
- Sacred Heart Food Pantry
- Sarah Reed Acute Partial Programs
- St. Paul Child Development
- St. Paul’s RC Food Pantry
The following areas have announced a switch over to virtual learning/programing for January 18th:
- Charter School Excellence
- Erie City Schools
- Millcreek School District
- Spring Rod and Gun Club
