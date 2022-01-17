List: Local closings and two hour delays for January 18th

Here is a list of the local schools and care centers that have announced a two hour delay on Tuesday January 18th:

  • ABC Childcare
  • Crawford Central School District
  • Edinboro University
  • Erie First Christian Academy
  • Kane Area School District
  • Leadership Christian Academy
  • Mercy Hilltop Center
  • North East School District
  • Union City School District
  • Warren County School District

The following areas have announced closures for Tuesday January 18th:

  • Bethel Christian School Flexible Learning Day
  • Booker T. Washington Center
  • Erie Rise Leadership Academy
  • Kent State University at Ashtabula
  • MLK Daycare Center
  • New Horizons Daycare Center
  • RB Wiley Charter School
  • Rainbow Child Center
  • Sacred Heart Food Pantry
  • Sarah Reed Acute Partial Programs
  • St. Paul Child Development
  • St. Paul’s RC Food Pantry

The following areas have announced a switch over to virtual learning/programing for January 18th:

  • Charter School Excellence
  • Erie City Schools
  • Millcreek School District
  • Spring Rod and Gun Club

