List: Local closings and two hour delays for January 18th

Here is a list of the local schools and care centers that have announced a two hour delay on Tuesday January 18th:

ABC Childcare

Crawford Central School District

Edinboro University

Erie First Christian Academy

Kane Area School District

Leadership Christian Academy

Mercy Hilltop Center

North East School District

Union City School District

Warren County School District

The following areas have announced closures for Tuesday January 18th:

Bethel Christian School Flexible Learning Day

Booker T. Washington Center

Erie Rise Leadership Academy

Kent State University at Ashtabula

MLK Daycare Center

New Horizons Daycare Center

RB Wiley Charter School

Rainbow Child Center

Sacred Heart Food Pantry

Sarah Reed Acute Partial Programs

St. Paul Child Development

St. Paul’s RC Food Pantry

The following areas have announced a switch over to virtual learning/programing for January 18th:

Charter School Excellence

Erie City Schools

Millcreek School District

Spring Rod and Gun Club

