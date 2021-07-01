List of Presque Isle beaches open for swimming for 4th of July weekend

With the 4th of July weekend just days away, there are several beaches that will be open and guarded for swimming at Presque Isle State Park.

Beach #1

Beach #3 (Barracks Beach)

Beach #6 (Lyons Beach)

Beach #7 (Waterworks Beach)

Beach #8 (Pettinato Beach)

Beach #9 (Pine Tree Beach)

Beach #10 (Budny Beach)

Beach #11 (Kohler Beach)

Beaches 6, 8 and 11 will open at 10:00 a.m. while the others will open at noon, park officials announced on Thursday.

Park officials will also have ADA access available at Beach #8 (Pettinato Beach) and Beach 11 (Kohler Beach) during the July 4th weekend. Beach concessions will be open to correspond with the swimming beaches when feasible.

Officials with Presque Isle State Park are reminding guests to refer to the signs at the entrance of the park for daily updated information as to what beaches are open and guarded for swimming.

For more information, you are asked to contact the Presque Isle State Park office, located on the second floor of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center by calling (814) 833-7424. The office is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

