List: Upcoming fall events for the whole family

Labor Day marks the unofficial start of fall. With that comes events and activities you can only find this time of year.

Find activities for the whole family near you:

Port Farms Fall Harvest Festival Sept. 18- Oct. 31 WEDNESDAY – SUNDAY, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. MONDAY & TUESDAY – CLOSED 2055 Stone Quarry Rd, Waterford, PA 16441



Sissons Pumpkin Patch Sept. 25 – Oct. 31 Saturday/Sunday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 11244 Springfield Rd, Girard, PA 16417



Mason Farms Pumpkintown Sept. 17 – Oct. 31 839 Peninsula Dr, Erie, PA 16505



Pumpkin Walk 2021 Fri. & Sat., Oct. 8 & 9 5:30-9:30 p.m. Waldameer $3 for ages 3 and up. cash only donation



ZooBoo 2021 at the Erie Zoo Oct. 13 – 30 423 W 38th St, Erie, PA 16508



6th Annual Community Harvest Fest 10410 High St., Albion, PA Oct. 9 from 2-4 p.m. FREE family-friendly community celebration



40 th Annual WineFest September 24, 25, 26 Gibson Park 44 W. Main Street, North East, Pa 16428

Clay Pumpkin Carving Erie ClaySpace Sept. 25 1 p.m. 1505 State St, 3rd Floor, Erie, PA 16505

Ghost/Witches Hat Workshop Erie ClaySpace Sept. 25 3 p.m. 1505 State St, 3rd Floor, Erie, PA 16505

Dogtoberfest Sept. 25 5 – 8 p.m. Erie Brewing Co. Knowledge Park

Candlelight Ghost Walk Girard PA Oct. 9 & Oct. 23 All walks begin at 8pm. Walks are approx. 90-minutes Meet your guide at the corner of Main and Mechanic St. near the Civil War monument



Asbury Woods: Scary Creature Feature October 7, October 8, and October 9 6 – 8 p.m. Asbury Woods Nature Center 4105 Asbury Rd, Erie, PA 16506

Asbury Woods Pumpkin Patch Hunt Saturday, October 23 1 – 2:30 p.m. Children 2 – 6 years old, accompanied by an adult Asbury Woods Nature Center 4105 Asbury Rd, Erie, PA 16506



Peek’n Peak Fall Fest Sat, Oct 9-10 & Oct. 16-17 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 1405 Old Rd, Clymer, NY 14724



Eeriebyss Factory of Terror Oct. 1 – Oct. 31 1053 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16501



Erie Rib Fest Sep 15-18 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Perry Square, State Street, Erie, PA



Apple Cider Festival and 125th Anniversary Celebration Oct. 2nd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., live music from 1-8 p.m. Oct. 3rd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., live music from noon-2 p.m. Luminary Distilling, Fuhrman’s Cider, Eatery

