List: Upcoming fall events for the whole family

Labor Day marks the unofficial start of fall. With that comes events and activities you can only find this time of year.
Find activities for the whole family near you:
- Port Farms Fall Harvest Festival
- Sept. 18- Oct. 31
- WEDNESDAY – SUNDAY, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- MONDAY & TUESDAY – CLOSED
- 2055 Stone Quarry Rd, Waterford, PA 16441
- Sissons Pumpkin Patch
- Sept. 25 – Oct. 31
- Saturday/Sunday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 11244 Springfield Rd, Girard, PA 16417
- Mason Farms Pumpkintown
- Sept. 17 – Oct. 31
- 839 Peninsula Dr, Erie, PA 16505
- Pumpkin Walk 2021
- Fri. & Sat., Oct. 8 & 9
- 5:30-9:30 p.m.
- Waldameer
- $3 for ages 3 and up. cash only donation
- ZooBoo 2021 at the Erie Zoo
- Oct. 13 – 30
- 423 W 38th St, Erie, PA 16508
- 6th Annual Community Harvest Fest
- 10410 High St., Albion, PA
- Oct. 9 from 2-4 p.m.
- FREE family-friendly community celebration
- 40th Annual WineFest
- September 24, 25, 26
- Gibson Park
- 44 W. Main Street, North East, Pa 16428
- Eerie Horror Fest
- OCTOBER 27-30
- http://www.eeriehorrorfest.com/
- Erie Playhouse
- Clay Pumpkin Carving
- Erie ClaySpace
- Sept. 25
- 1 p.m.
- 1505 State St, 3rd Floor, Erie, PA 16505
- Ghost/Witches Hat Workshop
- Erie ClaySpace
- Sept. 25
- 3 p.m.
- 1505 State St, 3rd Floor, Erie, PA 16505
- Dogtoberfest
- Sept. 25
- 5 – 8 p.m.
- Erie Brewing Co. Knowledge Park
- Candlelight Ghost Walk Girard PA
- Oct. 9 & Oct. 23
- All walks begin at 8pm. Walks are approx. 90-minutes
- Meet your guide at the corner of Main and Mechanic St. near the Civil War monument
- Asbury Woods: Scary Creature Feature
- October 7, October 8, and October 9
- 6 – 8 p.m.
- Asbury Woods Nature Center
- 4105 Asbury Rd, Erie, PA 16506
- Asbury Woods Pumpkin Patch Hunt
- Saturday, October 23
- 1 – 2:30 p.m.
- Children 2 – 6 years old, accompanied by an adult
- Asbury Woods Nature Center
- 4105 Asbury Rd, Erie, PA 16506
- Peek’n Peak Fall Fest
- Sat, Oct 9-10 & Oct. 16-17
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 1405 Old Rd, Clymer, NY 14724
- Eeriebyss Factory of Terror
- Oct. 1 – Oct. 31
- 1053 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16501
- Ghost Lake 13 Levels Of Fear
- Sept. 24 – Oct. 31
- 12382 Center St W, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316Tinker’s Hollow
- Fri. & Sat 7-midnight
- Sun. 7-11
- Fear Forest Haunted House and Hayride
- Sept. 24 – Oct. 31
- 6878 Tod Ave SW, Warren, OH 44481
- Eerie Acres Farm
- Sept. 25 – Oct. 30
- 7-11 p.m.
- 386 Eagle Mill Rd, Butler, PA 16001
- Erie Rib Fest
- Sep 15-18
- 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Perry Square, State Street, Erie, PA
- Apple Cider Festival and 125th Anniversary Celebration
- Oct. 2nd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., live music from 1-8 p.m.
- Oct. 3rd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., live music from noon-2 p.m.
- Luminary Distilling, Fuhrman’s Cider, Eatery
- Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival
- Friday, September 24, 2021 from 7 to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2 to 8:30 p.m.
- Frontier Park, 1501 W 6th St., Erie, PA 16505