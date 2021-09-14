List: Upcoming fall events for the whole family

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Labor Day marks the unofficial start of fall. With that comes events and activities you can only find this time of year.

Find activities for the whole family near you:

  • Sissons Pumpkin Patch
    • Sept. 25 – Oct. 31
    • Saturday/Sunday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • 11244 Springfield Rd, Girard, PA 16417
  • Pumpkin Walk 2021
    • Fri. & Sat., Oct. 8 & 9
    • 5:30-9:30 p.m.
    • Waldameer
    • $3 for ages 3 and up. cash only donation
  • 6th Annual Community Harvest Fest
    • 10410 High St., Albion, PA
    • Oct. 9 from 2-4 p.m.
    • FREE family-friendly community celebration
  • 40th Annual WineFest
    • September 24, 25, 26
    • Gibson Park
    • 44 W. Main Street, North East, Pa 16428
  • Clay Pumpkin Carving
    • Erie ClaySpace
    • Sept. 25
    • 1 p.m.
    • 1505 State St, 3rd Floor, Erie, PA 16505
  • Ghost/Witches Hat Workshop
    • Erie ClaySpace
    • Sept. 25
    • 3 p.m.
    • 1505 State St, 3rd Floor, Erie, PA 16505
  • Dogtoberfest
    • Sept. 25
    • 5 – 8 p.m.
    • Erie Brewing Co. Knowledge Park
  • Candlelight Ghost Walk Girard PA
    • Oct. 9 & Oct. 23
    • All walks begin at 8pm. Walks are approx. 90-minutes
    • Meet your guide at the corner of Main and Mechanic St. near the Civil War monument
  • Erie Rib Fest
    • Sep 15-18
    • 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
    • Perry Square, State Street, Erie, PA
  • Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival
    • Friday, September 24, 2021 from 7 to 9 p.m.
    • Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m.
    • Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2 to 8:30 p.m.
    • Frontier Park, 1501 W 6th St., Erie, PA 16505

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News