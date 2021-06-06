Little Dance Studio celebrates their 95th anniversary by hosting their Dance-A-Rama dance recital at Erie Insurance Arena

Hundreds of people made their way to Erie Insurance Arena for a special dance performance on Saturday.

The Little Dance Studio celebrated their 95th anniversary by hosting their Dance-A-Rama dance recital on Saturday evening.

The theme of the event was “Our Little Beat Goes On” with the message of overcoming any obstacles or challenges.

The president of Little Dance Studio said that this is an event years in the making and it’s exciting to see this dream come true.

“This has been something we’ve been waiting for two years for. These dancers are just so excited to actually be performing in front of a live audience. It’s fantastic,” said Mark Fuhrman, President of Little Dance Studio.

The dancers also paid tribute to Carla Hughes, an educator and choreographer from Collegiate Academy who passed away last month. The tribute was done with a special performance.