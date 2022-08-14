The Little Italy neighborhood celebrated their history and culture of the area on Saturday with the dedication of a new mural.

The mural was installed on the exterior of the Odessa’s Place building on West 18th Street and is said to provide wayfinding capabilities.

This mural was painted by over 100 different community members over three weeks and was led by artist and educator Dr. Natalia Pilato.

The mural serves as an opportunity for guests of the Italian Festival at Saint Paul’s Church to explore and see what this portion of Erie is all about.