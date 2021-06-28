Little Italy Farmers Market is back Monday’s this summer

A local Farmers Market is starting back up today, bringing local farmers and vendors to Little Italy to help the community have access to fresh produce.

It may not look like it now, but in a few hours this area will be full of local farmers and venders for the first time this summer.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network started this Farmers Market back in 2012 in an effort to help locals buy fresh produce affordably.

This is the first Farmers Market in Little Italy for the summer and it begins at 3 p.m. between Chestnut and Myrtle Streets.

This is the only Farmers Market that accepts SNAP, WIC and senior FMNP vouchers.

One of the venders growing produce is teens in the neighborhood, who learn important skills through the growing process.

“Lots of new skills for them. Specifically with the urban farm, they’ve been working with us for months, so they started seeds indoors and then saw those all the way through to planning them. Now, maintaining the gardens, and watering and feeding of course, as well as lots of other soft skills, especially at the market, of how to be friendly and how to count back change,” said Gretchen Gallagher Durney, neighborhood manager, Little Italy.

