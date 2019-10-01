Little Italy Farmer’s Market officially closed for the season

Monday was the last day for the Sisters of St. Joseph fresh produce Farmer’s Market.

The Sisters of St. Joseph hosted the Little Italy Farmer’s Market every Monday between Myrtle and Chestnut Streets.

There was plenty of live music, local artists, and fresh produce on hand to celebrate a successful season.

It gave community members the opportunity to directly buy produce from farmers around the region.

“It’s part of a healthy lifestyle. It’s a great way, like I said, to support the kids that we work with in the neighborhood, introduce them to some good fruits and vegetables, and good eating habits,” said Gretchen Gallagher, Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network.