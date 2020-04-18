Live auction held in Wattsburg for local farming community

Hundreds of people gathered at at an auction over in Wattsburg today despite the stay at home order.

This leaves some people wondering if events such as this are going on then why can’t they go to work? We went to the auction in Wattsburg to find some answers.

The state granted a waiver for a live auction that was planned to take place on March 28th, however this was postponed until April 18th.

Members of the local farming community attended the auction while wearing masks.

Attendees of the auction purchased used parts for the machines that allowed them to keep producing food.

“We’re supporting the agricultural business a lot of farmers rely on this auction. Some come to buy equipment that they need to produce crops and livestock,” said Ray Wiggers, Member of the Tristate Auction Service.

One farmer said that it is important to be able to purchase used parts because the cost of new parts is too high.

“Unfortunately because of the lack of stability and commodity prices right now and the milk market, used equipment is much easier for us to obtain because we’re not able to financially go for the new stuff. So opportunities like this are definitely important for us to continue our production,” said Brian Young, a farmer from Young Family Farms.

Despite the farmers auction receiving a permit, organizers and farmers alike say this event does cause some concern.

“We definitely have a concern. I mean that’s why we contacted the Health Department and talked with them and got their blessing to do this and there’s a number of Health Department people that are here and that are helping us today,” said Wiggers.

One family said while this auction might look risky, it’s all to keep the food supply going.

“We definitely are concerned. I mean each of us are doing the best we can to protect our families to protect ourselves and make sure that we don’t disrupt our food supply because of illness,” said Young.

Now that some of the local farmers have the equipment they need, the hope is that they will be able to serve the public efficiently through out the pandemic.