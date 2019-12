If you’re still looking for New Year’s Eve Plans, we know just the place.

The Boogie on the Bay New Year’s Eve Party is set to take place tonight.

Samiar Nefzi talks with Brandon Boyd from Erie Events LIVE with more on tonight’s party.

The event is hosted by Erie Events and will take place at the Bayfront Convention Center. This event has been going on for 11 years and around 700 people are expected to attend.

The event will take place tonight from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.