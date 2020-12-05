Live cut Christmas tree sale taking place at Perry Square Friday evening

The holiday spirit continuing in Perry Square Friday night with a live Christmas tree sale.

The event is part of the Erie Downtown Partnership’s 20 Days of D’Lights.

People are getting the opportunity to pick out the perfect tree to take home and decorate. The money raised from Friday night’s sales will toward the Erie Downtown Partnership.

“We ultimately wanted to partner with a local business, in this case Mason Farms, to sell holiday live cut Christmas trees. We did this last year and even the people downtown have a chance to get a tree for their place as well.” said John Buchna, CEO of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The Christmas tree sale was a one night only event.