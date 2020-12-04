Live cut Christmas tree sale taking place in Perry Square

If you’re looking for a Christmas tree you may want to head to Perry Square.

The Downtown Partnership is hosting its Christmas Tree sale today. Mason Farms will be providing a variety of trees to choose from.

The sale is taking place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 on the east side of Perry Square.

“We’ll have holiday music. There will be cookies for sale by Ye Olde Sweet Shoppe and a beautiful ice sculpture from a talented sculptor Jim Locose. You could also come just to walk through Perry Square and down State Street and see the beautiful lights on display and our 30 ft. downtown tree,” David Tamulonis, events manager, Erie Downtown Partnership.

Organizers say masks are required at this event. Those not wearing masks will not be permitted to purchase a tree.