Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember and state Senator Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss Erie’s plans for a City Revitalization and Improvement Zone (CRIZ) application.

Mayor Schember stated one of Erie’s challenges for decades has been the city no longer has a sustainable source of revenue for economic and community development, and that CRIZ could bring an opportunity to have a reliable source of revenue every year.

Sen. Laughlin said CRIZ could bring in $10 million per year that can be leveraged and matched for investments for the city. The majority would come from seven different state taxes.

The CEO of Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, James Grunke, noted CRIZ could be used for things like industrial blight remediation and brownfield development, environmental cleanup, hazardous waste removal, real-estate acquisition, demolition and site prep, new construction, grants and loans for small businesses and entrepreneurs and among other things.

The mayor said at the July 19 and Aug. 2 meetings, they will be asking Erie City Council to pass an ordinance to create the City of Erie’s CRIZ Authority and appoint the inaugural board in order to expedite our application.

Tim NeCastro, CEO of Erie Insurance, announced the City of Erie could see a CRIZ contribution of $10 million or more from Erie Insurance alone in the first year of the program.