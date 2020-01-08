LIVE: First ever Pennsylvania Donor Day

Today marks Pennsylvania’s first ever Donor Day.

With more than 7,500 patients on the current transplant waiting list, the state-wide day challenges Pennsylvanians to come together in support of organ and tissue donation.

Samiar Nefzi reports LIVE from UPMC Hamot with more on the new Donor Day.

The day hopes to educate and encourage everyone like family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues to register as donors.

UPMC Hamot saw a record number of organ donors last year, 23. That helped to save the lives of 67 people.

CORE’s Director of Communications Colleen Sullivan explains more about the importance of Donor Day.

Later today, UPMC Hamot is inviting organ donors to come sign a “Donate Life Flag,” beginning at noon.