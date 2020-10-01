LIVE: Flagship City Food Hall vendors to be announced

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,579 with 52 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,454 recovered cases, 73 active cases and 28,116 negatives reported.