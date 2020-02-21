LIVE from 60th Annual Home Show at Zem Zem Shrine Club

Old man winter has been hanging around long enough. It is now time to think spring and home improvement.

Today is the opening day for the 60th Annual Builders Association Home Show.

Brian Wilk was LIVE this afternoon from the Zem Zem Shrine Club, located at 2525 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506.

There are 65 different vendors at the Home Show. This is the 60th year the Builders Association has hosted the event.

Organizers say the Home Show is great for people looking to do spring time renovations like remodeling, home improvement and landscaping.

Action News will also be LIVE from the Home Show tonight on JET 24 Action News at 5 and 6 p.m.