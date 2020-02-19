LIVE from day two of homicide trial of 17-year-old; witnesses take the stand

It is day two of the murder trial against the youngest defendant in Erie County history.

Keyon Lucas was only 14-years-old when prosecutors say the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Lavelle Beason took place in January of 2017.

Samiar Nefzi reports LIVE from the courthouse after sitting in on the trial.

The Commonwealth called an expert to the stand Wednesday. Dr. Erie Vey of the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to take the stand where he spoke about the autopsy performed on Beason.

Dr. Vey told the jury that Beason died from one of two gun shots. He was shot once in the neck, which was not a fatal shot, however, the second gun shot wound to the chest hit a vein. That ultimately led to him bleeding out and dying.

Dr. Vey also testified that Beason was facing backwards when he was shot.

Latasha Myers, the aunt of Beason, also took the stand. She said she was with him that day. She told the jury what happened, saying “he started shooting” referring to Lucas.

During a short recess, tensions were high as a member from the Beason family stood near Lucas, telling him “I got you now.” Court deputies removed that man, not allowing him back in the courtroom.