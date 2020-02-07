LIVE from Erie Maritime Museum with more summer programs

They say sailing on a tall ship is a one of a kind experience and a throwback to simpler times. Luckily, Erie has two ships, the U.S. Brig Niagara and the Lettie G. Howard.

You can now start booking day sails on both for the upcoming summer.

Samiar Nefzi was live Friday morning with what’s going on ahead for the warmer months.

According to Nefzi and the Maritime Museum, tickets for day sails on both the U.S. Brig Niagara and the Lettie G. Howard are now on sale. You must be at least 12-years-old to sail.

Day sails are offered one to four times a day from the months of May to October.

Sunset sails are offered June through August from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and May, September and October 6 p.m. to 8 pm.

Eight Great Tuesdays Charters are offered July through August from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Private Corporate Charters are offered Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the months of June, July and August.

Food and drink are permitted on private charters and can be arranged.

Corporate events and company outings offer a unique sailing experience aboard the historic tall ships.

For more information or to book your corporate excursion aboard one of the tall ships, you can call 814-452-2744 ext. 226 or head over to https://www.flagshipniagara.org/erie-maritime-museum/maritime-museum-about/.