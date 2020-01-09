With the winter months in full swing, you might be looking for an activity to keep you active or something to pass the time.

If you are into solving puzzles and figuring out the bigger picture, we know just the place for you to “escape.”

Samiar Nefzi was LIVE from Escape Game Erie’s Millcreek location this morning with more on the game.

Escape Game Erie operates in both Millcreek and downtown Erie.

Between both locations, there are six different themed Escape Rooms, all having some kind of tie to the area like the mysterious “axe murder hollow,” which is based off of the Millcreek legend. There is also an “escape the Niagara” room set in 1813 on Lake Erie.

“This is something different. It brings history, Erie, and fun all together,” said Jennifer Wedzik, Owner, Escape Game Erie.

The venue is for people of all ages, for groups of friends or corporate events.