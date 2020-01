For nearly nine years, Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel has been serving up bagels of all flavors from plain to pizza.

It’s National Bagel Day and Samiar Nefzi was LIVE from Jo’s as he helped out the morning bakers.

Two local bakers started their morning last night at 11 p.m. to have a fresh batch of bagels made for this morning.

At Jo’s, they have an average of nearly 30 different varieties of bagels.

On average, the bakers bake just over 400 bagels per day.