LIVE from JTM Foods for National Pie Day

Did you know Erie is home to a snack based company that produces 300 million pies and bars a year?

It is National Pie Day and Samiar Nefzi was LIVE this morning from JTM Foods at East 33rd Street.

JTM Foods LLC is the largest manufacturer of snack pies in the world, all based right here in Erie.

The factory makes one million pies per day.

JJ’s Bakery Pies are shipped nationally and have more than 30 different fillings ranging from a traditional apple filling to seasonal birthday filling.

More than 200 employees make sure there are pies available to be shipped out.

Here’s how it is made locally.

“We actually make the dough. We cook the filling. We sheet the product. It goes through the fryers into our towers, then into the accumulation, into our wrappers, into our robot, through the tri sealer, and we pack the product,” said Monty Pooley, President and CEO, JTM Foods.

Over the last three years they have grown on average 11% as a company.