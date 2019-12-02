LIVE from The Cork on their one year anniversary

A milestone celebration for The Cork 1794 will take place tonight.

The restaurant has been serving up meals for one year now.

Samiar Nefzi reports LIVE from The Cork with how the restaurant is giving back to the community.

For one year now The Cork has opened their doors at the West Erie Plaza.

Over the course of the year they have hosted two dinners, raising over $14,000 for local charities.

Now to celebrate their anniversary they are doing it again.

For four nights, The Cork 1794 will donate 10% of their proceeds to a local charity to give back to the community that has supported them through their first year of business.

Today, day one of the fundraiser will benefit Emma’s Footprints, a local nonprofit that helps families dealing with pregnancy or infant loss.

Other charities designated during the four-day fundraiser include ServErie, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pa, and the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum.

The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. and will go until 10 p.m. today. The fundraiser will run through Dec. 5th.