LIVE from the Erie Zoo with an inside look at the animal’s winter habitats

As we are getting closer to the end of fall, the animals at the Erie Zoo have made their way inside.

Have you ever wondered where they house these larger than life animals? Well, wonder no more.

Samiar Nefzi reports LIVE from the Erie Zoo.

400 animals are housed throughout the zoo, some staying near their outdoor habitats, others moving inside.

Erie Zoo Director Scott Mitchell says they start planning where they will house the animals during the summer time.

Mitchell added this is the first time they have not had a giraffe since Nigel left.

The Erie Zoo will be hosting a Santa’s Workshop on Saturday, December 7th. Pre-registration is required.

The event will be held Dec. 7th from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Visit eriezoo.org for more information.